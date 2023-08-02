Photo of the Day: August 2, 2023

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rain may lead to
flash flooding across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and western Kentucky.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of thunderstorms may lead to areas of 5 to 7
inches of rain. This would lead to flash flooding in areas
seeing the heaviest rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
