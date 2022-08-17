 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter
mile or less.

* WHERE...Most of southern Illinois, the Purchase area of western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri near the Mississippi River.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Areas of dense fog will make for hazardous driving
conditions overnight and early Wednesday morning. Be alert to
rapidly changing visibilities!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Photo of the Day: August 17th

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella! 
 
Submit photos here.
8_17 Viewer 2.jpg
8_17 viewer 3.jpg

