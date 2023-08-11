 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Hardin, Gallatin, Williamson and Saline County Illinois,

Butler, Wayne, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott, Stoddard, New
Madrid, and Mississippi Counties in Missouri,

Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves,
Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden,
Caldwell and Christian Counties in Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 55
in southeast Missouri, Interstate 57 in southern Illinois, and
Interstate 24 in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Photo of the Day: August 11, 2023

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to see YOUR photos! Whether its a gorgeous sunset or a scene from nature, submit them in our daily "Photo of the Day!"

 Each Friday, we'll randomly choose one photo selection to win a News 3 "We've Got You Covered" umbrella!
 
This week's WINNER is a Monda Sheff!
8_11 vIEWER pHOTO.jpg

