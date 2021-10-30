Peeks of sunshine and warmer temperatures on tap for Halloween

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a cloudy and cool start to the weekend but a slight warm up returns Sunday.
Clouds will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping into the 40s.
Sunday will bring more sunshine to the area. It should be a great day to enjoy any Halloween festivities. High temperatures will be a smidge warmer, topping out in the 60s.
If you're getting out to trick-or-treat in the evening, you may want a jacket. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s before dipping into the upper 30s.
Small rain chances are in the forecast. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when you may need to umbrella, tonight on News 3.