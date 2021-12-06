National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Franklin County

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service has determined an EF-1 tornado moved through Franklin County Sunday night.
The NWS cited downed trees, roof damage, and some home/business damage in their assessment.
ORIGINAL STORY
(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in West Frankfort Sunday night.
The NWS Paducah KY survey team did find evidence of a tornado that went through West Frankfort IL on Sunday night. More details will be provided later.— NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) December 6, 2021
They made a brief tweet confirmed the twister.
Franklin County EMA also confirmed the tornado. In a post they said preliminary data of damage shows the path of the tornado was primarily north of State Highway 149 extending from just west of West Frankfort in a northeast direction out to around Deering Road.
This is subject to change as assessments continue.
The National Weather Service will release more details later Monday.