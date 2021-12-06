You are the owner of this article.
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado in Franklin County

UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. 

The National Weather Service has determined an EF-1 tornado moved through Franklin County Sunday night.

The NWS cited downed trees, roof damage, and some home/business damage in their assessment.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in West Frankfort Sunday night. 

They made a brief tweet confirmed the twister.

Franklin County EMA also confirmed the tornado. In a post they said preliminary data of damage shows the path of the tornado was primarily north of State Highway 149 extending from just west of West Frankfort in a northeast direction out to around Deering Road. 

This is subject to change as assessments continue. 

The National Weather Service will release more details later Monday. 

