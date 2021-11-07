CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- More sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected to end the weekend.
You may want a jacket or coat as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures in the 30s are making for a chilly start to the day.
However, this afternoon you may be able to shed the coat. High temperatures will be a smidge above normal, topping out in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies will stick with us. It'll will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the fall colors.
The chance for rain will return by midweek. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when another cool down and rain return, on News 3.