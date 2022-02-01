 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Missouri Gov. Parson issues disaster proclamation, activates National Guard for winter weather

  • 0
missouri winter

(WSIL) -- Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-02 declaring a State of Emergency in Missouri and activating the Missouri National Guard in preparation for the severe winter weather.

"Severe winter weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Governor Parson said. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe."

READ MORE: Governor Pritzker issues disaster proclamation ahead of severe winter weather

Executive Order 22-02 activates the State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to assist local jurisdictions with emergency preparation and response.

In anticipation of potential travel disruptions, members of the Missouri National Guard are activated to be positioned around the state and assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with stranded motorists if the need arises.

MORE: Need to leave your home, work, or business? Check road conditions first

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate at a Level 3 at 5 p.m. Tuesday night, with key personnel on duty overnight, including an embedded NWS meteorologist.

A list of precautionary measures Missourians should take to stay safe during extreme winter weather is below:

Follow their local weather forecast for updates, along with news coverage of local conditions and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.

  • Avoid travel if at all possible over the next couple days.
  • If travel is necessary, allow extra time, slow down, and increase following distance. Ensure the gas tank is full, dress appropriately for the conditions, and have an emergency kit that contains snacks, water, phone chargers, blankets, flashlights, etc.
  • If stranded, plan for potential response delays. Stay in the vehicle while waiting for help.
  • Beware of black ice, particularly on bridges and overpasses as well as other elevated surfaces.
  • Regularly check on the elderly and those who may need additional help.

Missourians can learn more winter weather safety tips at www.mo.gov/winter-weather-safety. To stay up to date on changing roads conditions, visit MoDOT’s Traveler Map at traveler.modot.org/map/.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you