Local man apart of Project TORUS, hoping to help improve storm warning times

(WSIL) -- Dallas McKinney was born and raised in Mayfield, Kentucky. He recalled experiencing the EF-3 that hit Mayfield in May of 2016.
"I was actually going to pick up my brothers from school, I got my two younger brothers, and the tornado cut right through town and I was able to see the top of the storm."
Then on December 10th, we saw a storm unlike any other. The supercell traveled 240 miles across multiple states, claiming dozens of lives and countless homes.
McKinney was away for a graduate program during the 2021 tornado, but he watched it unfold on radar miles away. He fortunately said storm passed just 2 miles away from his parents home.
"With the stronger storm and it going right through the middle of the town, I knew that the town would change forever and just hope there wouldn't be a great loss of life"
After earning his meteorology degree at the University of Western Kentucky University, he's now a graduate student working under the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along side many other scientists, working on a project called TORUS or Targeted Observation by Radars and Unmanned Ariel Surveillance of Supercells.
Through using modern technology, they deploy instruments in and around storms.
"We do this to try to better understand the structure of the storm and other hazards. We'll be able to make even better predictions, more accurate and further advanced."
His career goal is to return to Kentucky to work for the National Weather Service. He hopes that understanding the storms better, will help him send out warnings sooner and save more lives.
"In the two weeks I've been out here, I feel like I've learned more than in my five years of studying meteorology. Actually seeing the storms, in person, the cloud structure and the wind structure right near the storm."