Light morning showers followed by a cool and breezy afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our next system will bring the chance for light showers back by morning.
Clouds will increase overnight with winds slowly picking up ahead of our next front. Low temperatures will dip into the mid 30s.
The rain chances will move back in during the very early morning hours Sunday. Light rain will push west to east across the region throughout the morning. Any rain should be light, under a tenth of an inch.
By the afternoon some sunshine is expected to return but it will be breezy. Winds will shift out of the northwest with gusts as high as 30 mph.
A slight warm up is around the corner, followed by more rain chances. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest, tonight on News 3.