Isolated showers to clear with a beautiful afternoon

WSIL(Carterville, IL)-- This morning, we are tracking a few rain showers and rumbles of thunder. There is no threat for severe weather with these isolated showers and thunderstorms.
These showers are attributed to a weak cold front that is making its way through the area this morning. These showers will not be lasting long, as the cold front should be out of the region by mid-morning. Behind it, we will be experiencing mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity will also be mild this afternoon. It could be a little breezy this afternoon with peak wind gusts out of the northwest at 10 miles per hour.
Overnight tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the low 50s with clear skies.
Tomorrow should be mild as well with highs in the mid to upper 70s and and abundant sunshine.
Tuesday is when we are tracking our next warm up to begin, with highs in the low 80s. Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking an above average week temperature wise with highs getting into the mid 80s.