 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Hottest day of the heatwave before cool down arrives

  • Updated
  • 0
Excessive heat warning through 10:00 PM tonight

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Today is expected to be our final day in this week-long heat wave. However, it will be the hottest. The excessive heat warning is set to expire this afternoon at 10:00pm this evening. 

Today's Forecast

This morning, we will be starting out in the upper 70s to low 80s, and warming into the upper 80s and mid 90s by 10:00am. By lunch most of us will be in the mid to upper 90s, with highs this afternoon being close to or at 100 degrees for a lot of us. 

Evening Forecast

The heat will likely sick around for for the evening. The heat will be the main story today due to the actual air temperatures near 100 and the heat index near 115 again today. However, we do have a chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm, and a few of them could be on the strong to severe side. 

Severe risk today

The weather service has placed parts of our region in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the biggest threats being damaging winds and small hail. 

Weekend forecast

We will retain the isolated storm chances for tomorrow, but we will finally have slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow, with even cooler temperatures expected for Sunday. There is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday, but nothing is expected to be severe at this time. 

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking dry, mostly sunny, and cool weather for most of next week.  

Tags

Recommended for you