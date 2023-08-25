Hottest day of the heatwave before cool down arrives

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--Today is expected to be our final day in this week-long heat wave. However, it will be the hottest. The excessive heat warning is set to expire this afternoon at 10:00pm this evening.
This morning, we will be starting out in the upper 70s to low 80s, and warming into the upper 80s and mid 90s by 10:00am. By lunch most of us will be in the mid to upper 90s, with highs this afternoon being close to or at 100 degrees for a lot of us.
The heat will likely sick around for for the evening. The heat will be the main story today due to the actual air temperatures near 100 and the heat index near 115 again today. However, we do have a chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm, and a few of them could be on the strong to severe side.
The weather service has placed parts of our region in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the biggest threats being damaging winds and small hail.
We will retain the isolated storm chances for tomorrow, but we will finally have slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow, with even cooler temperatures expected for Sunday. There is a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and storms on Sunday, but nothing is expected to be severe at this time.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking dry, mostly sunny, and cool weather for most of next week.