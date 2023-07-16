 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for today,
July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois today and is the
main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air quality
from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern Illinois.
The unique and widespread nature of this event prompted this extra
alert. AQI forecast details and current levels can be found at
AirNow.gov

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Hot today with isolated afternoon storms

Today's hour by hour forecast

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The entire region is starting off much drier today when compared to yesterday. Most of today will be dry with mostly clear skies, though the sky may be hazy at at times as we are tracking the smoke from the Canadian wildfires. There is a better chance of a hazy sky towards northern parts of the region, but all of southern Illinois is included in an air quality alert.

Highs today should be in the low 90s. A few spots could make it to the mid 90s as humidity decreases, but most of the region should be in the low 90s. 

Sunday afternoon isolated storms

For this evening, we are tracking the potential for isolated thunderstorms that will for as a result of the heating of the day. These thunderstorms should dissipate as the sun sets, and should remain below severe limits.

Future radar at 4:00am Monday morning

We are also tracking the potential for showers and thunderstorms that will make its way through the region in the early Monday morning. At this time, these storms are not expected to be severe. 

Early week forecast

Looking towards early next week, Monday and Tuesdays temperatures should not be as hot as today's temperatures. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks to be the wettest day in the forecast, with scattered storms expected Tuesday. These storms are not expected to be severe at this time.

This week's forecast

After that system exits the region, we are tracking hot temperatures to return for late week.  

