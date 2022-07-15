Hot end to the work week, tracking weekend showers & storms

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another hot and dry day in the books for us as we've reached the mid 90s across the region. Clouds have begun to fill in this evening but shouldn't bring any rain.
Not much relief expected overnight as we'll be dipping down into the low 70s.
Our weekend is going to start off hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday, with heat indices in the triple digits thanks to the humidity.
We could possibly see some isolated showers in the heat of the day, but nothing worth cancelling plans over.
The greater chance of rain will be coming in Sunday with widespread showers being a possibility.
There isn't a huge risk for anything severe, but we could see some pockets of pretty heavy rain, which would be good news for our drought conditions.