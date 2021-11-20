Grab an umbrella, showers return Sunday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a quiet and cool start to the weekend, but rain returns Sunday.
A small chance for light rain moves in late tonight. Generally along and north of I-64 Temperatures will stay steady for much of the night, in the 40s.
A front will begin to push in Sunday ramping up the chance for rain by morning. If you're getting out and about, you may want the umbrella on standby.
Widespread showers are expected throughout the first half of the day. By the second half, the rain should begin to move out of the region, lingering in western Kentucky through the early afternoon.
High temperatures will be cool, topping out in the low 50s.
Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know what it's looking like for the holiday, tonight on News 3.