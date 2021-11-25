Frigid Friday morning, bundle up

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clearing clouds and cold overnight temperatures, grab a coat.
It was the perfect day to stay inside, eat turkey and take a nap. Clouds will slowly clear throughout the evening along will breezy conditions. Winds will stay out of the northwest gusting near 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will quickly dip into the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens. If you're heading out to Black Friday shop, be sure to bundle up.
Friday will be a cool but dry day to get out and about. Mostly sunny skies are expected with below average temperatures, topping out in the low 40s.
