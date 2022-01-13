 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM SYSTEM TO IMPACT THE REGION THIS WEEKEND...

For most of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southwest
Indiana, a wintry mix of rain and snow Friday night should
transition to mainly snow Saturday, with the chance of snow
continuing Saturday night into Sunday. There is still a fair
amount of uncertainty with respect to temperatures and potential
snow accumulations. Some travel impacts cannot be ruled out across
the region.

Winter weather likely this weekend, but uncertainty remains on how much

A few isolated showers are possible this morning, but it's likely not worth getting too worked up about as they will be quick and very light.

By this afternoon, sunshine will return and temperatures will bounce into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

All eyes are on a potential winter storm taking shape this weekend. A big system is set to track from the Plains into the Deep South.

A rain and snow mix is likely to spread in from the northwest Friday night and gradually change over to snow, especially Saturday morning.

Right now, forecast models are hinting at the heaviest snow falling across southeast Missouri and western Kentucky, with slightly lesser amounts north into southern Illinois.

