Wet Wednesday, off & on showers likely most of the day

Showers continue to track into the region from the southeast as an upper-level disturbance tracks up the Mississippi River.
The most widespread rain is likely through mid-morning, then rain will become a bit more hit and miss the rest of the day. A few storms may redevelop during the heat of the day, and a couple could be strong, especially into parts of western Kentucky.
Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid 70s today.
Scattered storms stick around Thursday, but will mainly be focused across parts of southern Illinois.
By Friday, rain ends, but temperatures begin to climb again. In fact, by the weekend, it will feel like summer again, with temperatures well into the 80s.