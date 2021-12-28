Wet weather & big ranges in temperatures through the end of the week

A very active pattern through the remainder of the week will bring multiple waves of showers along with big swings in temperatures.
Showers are likely this morning as a warm front lifts northward. This front will be slow to lift across the region, leading to a big range in temperatures. While areas along I-64 may only be in the upper 40s today, upper 60s are possible in western Kentucky.
More showers are likely this afternoon as a cold front moves in from the west, dropping temperatures again tonight.
Another system will bring the front back north on Wednesday, resulting in more rain by the afternoon. A few isolated strong storms are also possible during the late afternoon, mainly in western Kentucky & northwest Tennessee.