Warm & windy Wednesday, heavy rain later this week

Warm & very windy Wednesday as south winds may gust as high as 35 to 40 miles per hour. The strong south breeze will push temperatures into the mid 60s.
A cold front arrives Thursday bringing widespread showers and falling temperatures during the afternoon.
The front will wobble back and forth over the next few days, bringing multiple waves of rain Friday and Saturday. Some of the rain could be heavy, with parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri receiving more than 2" of rain.
Eventually, the front moves south and much colder air will filter in by the end of the weekend.