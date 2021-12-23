Warm & windy, making a run at records on Christmas

Warm & very windy weather the rest of this week and even into the weekend.
This afternoon, strong south winds will push temperatures to around 10º above average, which will be in the mid 50s.
Secure holiday decorations, wind gusts on Friday could top 35 miles per hour from the southwest.
The record high temperature for Christmas Eve in Carbondale is 66º and it looks like we'll be very close to that.
On Christmas Day, the record high is 67º, set in 2019, but that record is likely to fall as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s.