 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm to start the week, but blast of cold arrives by the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
11_7 Colder.jpg

WSIL -- A weak cold front has settled south of the region this morning with a few light showers in northwest Tennessee. Farther north, cooler air has started settling into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri with readings in the upper 40s.

11_7 Today.jpg

Winds will be breezy from the northeast this afternoon. Despite the cold front, temperatures will still be in the mid 60s, which is slightly above average for early November.

Warm weather sticks around through midweek with highs climbing back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

11_7 temp.jpg

A strong cold front will move through Friday morning. A shower or two can't entirely be ruled out, but rain is unlikely for more.

11_7 colder 1.jpg

This cold front will usher in the colder air of the season so far. By the weekend, temperatures will dip into the 20s during the morning with highs only in the lower 40s.

Tags

Recommended for you