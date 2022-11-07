Warm to start the week, but blast of cold arrives by the weekend

WSIL -- A weak cold front has settled south of the region this morning with a few light showers in northwest Tennessee. Farther north, cooler air has started settling into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri with readings in the upper 40s.
Winds will be breezy from the northeast this afternoon. Despite the cold front, temperatures will still be in the mid 60s, which is slightly above average for early November.
Warm weather sticks around through midweek with highs climbing back into the 70s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
A strong cold front will move through Friday morning. A shower or two can't entirely be ruled out, but rain is unlikely for more.
This cold front will usher in the colder air of the season so far. By the weekend, temperatures will dip into the 20s during the morning with highs only in the lower 40s.