Warm & breezy Tuesday; Severe storms expected Wednesday

WSIL -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning for parts of southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. Use caution, fog could reduce visibility to less than one mile in some areas.
Farther south, showers and storms will continue to rumble through the first few hours after daybreak.
By this afternoon, a lot of dry time is expected as warm, humid, and breezy weather takes hold. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s in most locations.
Storm chances return tonight, mainly after midnight. Showers and storms will increase across southeast Missouri and spread northeast across southern Illinois and western Kentucky early Wednesday morning.
Most of the storms are likely to be ending shortly after sunrise Wednesday. Warm, humid air will lead to a very unstable atmosphere by Wednesday afternoon.
If individual storms develop ahead of the main line Wednesday afternoon, these storms could produce very large hail and a few tornadoes. There's some uncertainty on if these individual storms will develop though.
Confidence is much higher in a line of strong storms moving in from the northwest by mid to late afternoon. This line of storms will be capable of very strong straight line winds and potentially a few embedded tornadoes.
By Wednesday evening, storms begin to exit to the east as much colder air moves in from the west.