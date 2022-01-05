You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across
the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the
upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact
travel across the region.

Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to
increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky
where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected
to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast
Missouri.

Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity
occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow
should taper off during the mid to late afternoon.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

Tracking the first snow of the season & bitter cold

  • 0

A cold front will swing through this morning, turning winds back to the west and northwest by this afternoon and keeping temperatures somewhat steady in the low to mid 30s.

The first snow of the season is still on tap Thursday. Light snow is likely to begin spreading in from the west across southern Illinois by daybreak Thursday. Right now, the heaviest snow is likely to occur in our region from early morning to early afternoon.

Snowfall amounts are likely to be somewhat light, with the heaviest occurring across southeast Illinois and western Kentucky where around 2" is possible.

Amounts are expected to be lighter farther north where around 1" on average is likely from around Mt. Vernon to Perryville, Missouri.

By Friday morning, Arctic air takes over and temperatures dip into the single digits with wind chills near 0º.

Tags

Recommended for you