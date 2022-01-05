Tracking the first snow of the season & bitter cold

A cold front will swing through this morning, turning winds back to the west and northwest by this afternoon and keeping temperatures somewhat steady in the low to mid 30s.
The first snow of the season is still on tap Thursday. Light snow is likely to begin spreading in from the west across southern Illinois by daybreak Thursday. Right now, the heaviest snow is likely to occur in our region from early morning to early afternoon.
Snowfall amounts are likely to be somewhat light, with the heaviest occurring across southeast Illinois and western Kentucky where around 2" is possible.
Amounts are expected to be lighter farther north where around 1" on average is likely from around Mt. Vernon to Perryville, Missouri.
By Friday morning, Arctic air takes over and temperatures dip into the single digits with wind chills near 0º.