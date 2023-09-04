Tracking storm chances and heat through the week

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A nice mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, now starting to see pop up showers and storms over Missouri and Tennessee.
Monday evening: A few showers and storms. There is a Level 1 out of 5 for portions of southeastern Missouri. The threat is for damaging winds and small hail. The the threat is fairly low, but not zero. Also, keeping in mind portions of SEMO have been fairly dry and any lingering showers and storms could lead to some low laying ponding. Temperatures this evening dipping back into the lower 70's.
Tuesday: Morning lows into the lower 70's rising into the mid and upper 80's. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy as the chances of showers and storms push into the afternoon. A level 1 out of 5 has been placed over portions of the viewing area. This is for the potential that some storms bring damaging winds and small hail. Any showers and storms that move slowly across any given region could lead to some ponding on roadways.
Wednesday: Morning lows into the upper 60's and lower 70's will rise into the mid and upper 80's with pockets of lower 90's. Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms through the early morning and afternoon. This is associated with a weak cold front where, again, some winds could gust more than 20mph at times.
Looking further into the work week, a few more isolated shower and storm chances look possible. Temperatures are forecast to stay into the mid and upper 80's for the afternoon highs while morning lows stay comfortable into the lower 60's once the cold front sweeps through for Wednesday.
Want to stay ahead of the rain? Download the Storm Track 3 App. It's FREE on Google Play and the Apple App Store.