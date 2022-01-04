You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Possible Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system may spread accumulating snow across the region late
Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are
expected to be in the low to mid 20s, so any snow should quickly
accumulate. This may impact the morning and midday commutes.

There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the
position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the
surface may be hard to overcome.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

Tracking a little snow & coldest air of the season (so far)

  • 0

Another cold and blustery morning with temperatures in the lower 20s, but a south breeze is pushing wind chills into the teens.

South winds will push temperatures up into the lower 40s by this afternoon, about 10º warmer than yesterday. South winds could gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

All eyes are on Thursday for the potential for the first accumulating snow of the season. Confidence is increasing for at least a little snow for the entire region. Right now, it appears the heaviest snow is likely to occur across southeastern Illinois and western Kentucky.

Overall, snowfall amounts still look fairly light, but travel impacts are possible.

With the snow, bitterly cold air will arrive. By Friday morning, wind chills will be down around 0º.

Tags

Recommended for you