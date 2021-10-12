Terrific Tuesday, but more rain later this week

Much cooler Tuesday morning in the wake of a cold front, but still above average for mid-October.
Plenty of sunshine through the day with temperatures in the upper 70s and less wind.
The break from the rain is short-lived, as another potent storm system tracks over the Rocky Mountains and moves into the northern Plains later this week.
Scattered showers and storms return Wednesday morning with several period of wet weather Thursday and Friday also.
The rain comes as a strong cold front sweeps through Friday, ushering some of the coolest air of the season so far by the weekend.