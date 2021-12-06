Storms have moved out, but cold air is moving in

The storm threat has ended, but a strong cold front is ushering in much colder air.
Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s, but the wind chill will drop back into the 20s as a cold, blustery Monday sets up.
Despite sunshine, temperatures Monday afternoon will only bounce back up a few degrees to around 40º.
Tuesday will be even colder with morning lows in the 20s and highs only in the mid to upper 30s. There's even a chance a few across southern Illinos could even see the first snowflakes of the season Tuesday evening. No accumulation is expected.