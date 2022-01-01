Spring to winter; from storms to bitterly cold wind chills

We'll start 2022 with very active weather across the central U.S. Locally, we are on the warm side of a big system that will track from the Plains into the Ohio Valley on Saturday.
A few strong storms remain possible in the Missouri Bootheel and along the Kentucky/Tennessee line through around midday. Farther north in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, moderate steady rain is all that is expected.
In addition to strong storms, flooding remains a concern, especially along Highway 60 in Missouri and along and south of the Ohio River. Storm total rainfall could exceed 3" in some of these locations. Rainfall amounts will rapidly drop farther north with 1-1.5" expected along I-64. Read more...