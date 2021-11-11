You are the owner of this article.
...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

Rainy start to Veterans Day, but sunny & windy afternoon

A line of heavy rain and occasional embedded thunderstorms will work northeast across the region through the early morning hours.

The rain is ahead of a cold front which will sweep through mid to late morning. Winds will turn to the west and become quite strong during the afternoon with gusts up to around 20-25 miles per hour possible.

While the day will begin on the wet side, sunshine is likely to return by the afternoon.

A secondary cold front will bring a few more light showers on Friday and MUCH colder air to start the weekend.

