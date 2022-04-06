Rain this morning, sunny & cooler this afternoon

WSIL -- For the third morning in a row, rain is tracking across the region as a cold front moves through. A few t-storms are likely, especially in western Kentucky, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee. While the severe storm risk is very low, a few storms could produce small hail, mainly near the Kentucky/Tennessee line.
By noon, rain will begin to track out of the area and sunshine will move return very quickly this afternoon. Winds will pick up from the west and northwest this afternoon, keeping temperatures down a bit compared to the last few days.
As a big storm system settles into the Great Lakes, colder air will filter southward towards the end of the week. A few showers will likely develop during the warmest part of the afternoon Thursday.
In fact, a few snowflakes could actually mix in with rain first thing Friday morning. A light FREEZE is also possible Saturday morning, especially in rural areas.