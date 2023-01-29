Rain showers and mostly cloudy end to the weekend - Rounds of mixed precipitation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Winter lovers may not get the snow amounts they are hoping for in this next round of wintry precip!
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and isolated to scattered showers. Winds may gust over 20mph at times. High: Low:
Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain to freezing drizzle mix. Winds may occasionally gust more than 20mph at times. High:33. Low: 19.
Tuesday: Some peaks of sun will shine through at times, but still remaining mostly cloudy. Chance of some mixing through the day as temperatures remain low. High: 29. Low: 23.
Another chance at seeing some rain and possible mix will move in going through Wednesday to Thursday. Temperatures slowly rising through the late week.