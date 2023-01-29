 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...

A strong cold front will move through the Quad State region
today, leading to falling temperatures. By late this evening sub-
freezing air will enter far northwest portions of the region, and
by sunrise Monday, most of southeast Missouri and southern
Illinois, and possibly portions of southwest Indiana will be at or
below freezing.

There is some potential for very light rain or drizzle to develop
over the entire region tonight, mainly after midnight. Some very
light icing will be possible, and some slick spots could develop
mainly on bridges and overpasses. Drivers late tonight through
the Monday morning commute should slow down and be prepared for
hazardous driving conditions.

Forecast confidence is quite low at this time, so please stay
tuned for updates from the National Weather Service in Paducah
Kentucky.

Rain showers and mostly cloudy end to the weekend - Rounds of mixed precipitation

  • Updated
  • 0

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Winter lovers may not get the snow amounts they are hoping for in this next round of wintry precip! 

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and isolated to scattered showers. Winds may gust over 20mph at times. High: Low: 

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain to freezing drizzle mix. Winds may occasionally gust more than 20mph at times. High:33. Low: 19.

Tuesday: Some peaks of sun will shine through at times, but still remaining mostly cloudy. Chance of some mixing through the day as temperatures remain low. High: 29. Low: 23.

Another chance at seeing some rain and possible mix will move in going through Wednesday to Thursday. Temperatures slowly rising through the late week. 

Tags

Recommended for you