You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain returns ahead of big weekend cool down

  • 0

A warm front will be lifting across the region this morning, leading to the development of scattered showers and storms, especially by around mid-morning.

Severe weather is unlikely, but brief heavy rain and lightning is possible.

The afternoon will generally be dry, but it will be warm and a bit breezy.

More wet weather is expected Thursday and Friday as a slow moving cold front stalls across the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Finally, the front sweeps through Friday afternoon, ushering in the coolest air of the season by the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you