One last warm day, cold front arrives Thursday with rain & a cool down

One last very warm day. It's a great chance to clean gutters or rake leaves ahead of rain and a major cool down.
A little sunshine this morning will likely give way to a lot of high clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s, nearly 10º above average for November.
A strong cold front will bring widespread rain first thing Thursday morning. Severe storms are not expected, but an occasional rumble of thunder is possible.
Rain quickly moves out by afternoon Thursday as cool, drier air spills in. Winds will also become strong with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour.