More wet weather on a Wednesday, but 80s expected by Friday

WSIL -- I'm sure many were getting concerned, as it's been more than 24 hours since it last rain. Joking aside, showers will overspread southeast Missouri through mid to late morning and then spread eastward into southern Illinois and western Kentucky mid to late afternoon.
An isolated strong storm with hail up to nickel-sized is possible towards the later part of the day, but overall, the severe storm threat is low.
0.25-0.75" of rain is generally expected, but an isolated amount of around 1" is possible.
A few showers may linger into Thursday morning, but as a warm front retreats back north, rain will end and warmer air will begin to move in from the south.
By Friday, the warmest air of the season so far is set to arrive. Temperatures Friday and Saturday afternoons will be in the lower 80s.
More wet weather is expected by the end of the weekend.