Mild Wednesday, but another chance for winter weather by the weekend

It's not as cold this morning with temperatures above freezing, but the wind is making it feel colder, pushing wind chills in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 50s.
Quiet weather continues through the end of the week with only a passing shower possible Thursday morning.
The next impactful system is likely to move in on Saturday with potential for winter weather. It's still too early for specifics, but if you have weekend plans, stay up-to-date with the forecast!