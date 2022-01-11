Mild midweek, but system could bring rain/snow mix by Friday night

WSIL -- Cold this morning, but for mid-January, the afternoons over the next few days will be pleasant.
This afternoon, tons of sunshine and south winds will push temperatures into the lower 40s.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 50s.
A weak cold front Wednesday night will bring a slight cool down into Thursday as highs dip back into the mid 40s.
We're tracking a system set to impact the region Friday night into Saturday. It's still too early to know specifics, but rain changing to snow could lead to some small accumulations by the start of the weekend.