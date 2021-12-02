Making a run at record highs Thursday afternoon

Patchy fog is possible early this morning, but otherwise fairly mild for December with temperatures in the mid 40s.
By this afternoon, southwest winds and a lot of sunshine will push temperatures close to record highs. Across southern Illinois, most will peak in the upper 60s, but in southeast Missouri and western Kentucky, a few are likely to climb into the lower 70s.
The warm weather will stick around through Friday, with more highs in the upper 60s.
A cold front will track across the region Saturday morning, bringing highs back into the mid 50s.
Then, a strong system is set to bring wet weather Sunday.