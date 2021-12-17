Grab the umbrella! Cold & rainy end to the week

It's setting up to be a chilly, wet end to the week and the rain may also extend into the weekend.
.
Temperatures will range from the lower 50s near the TN/KY line to the lower 40s along the I-64 corridor.
Rain will continue tonight as a warm front lifts northward. Some of the rain could be heavy and bring isolated flooding, especially in areas with clogged up culverts and drains.
The wet weather gradually moves out on Saturday, but cold weather moves in. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.