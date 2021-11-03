You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures near freezing in a few locations this
morning. Temperatures late tonight into Thursday morning from 27
to 31 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Frost & freezing temperatures over the next few mornings

A Freeze Warning is in effect this morning across parts of southern Illinois along and north of Route 13 as temperatures have dipped to 30-32º.

A lot of clouds are expected to start the day, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Despite some sun, temperatures will remain well below average, highs running around 50º.

A Freeze WARNING is in effect for the entire region Thursday morning. If you want to keep sensitive potted plants alive a little longer, consider bringing them in before going to bed this evening.

Temperatures Thursday morning are likely to be in the upper 20s in southern Illinois with lower 30s across the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.

Freezing mornings and chilly afternoons will remain through Friday, but a big warm up is expected this weekend.

