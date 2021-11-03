Frost & freezing temperatures over the next few mornings

A Freeze Warning is in effect this morning across parts of southern Illinois along and north of Route 13 as temperatures have dipped to 30-32º.
A lot of clouds are expected to start the day, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. Despite some sun, temperatures will remain well below average, highs running around 50º.
A Freeze WARNING is in effect for the entire region Thursday morning. If you want to keep sensitive potted plants alive a little longer, consider bringing them in before going to bed this evening.
Temperatures Thursday morning are likely to be in the upper 20s in southern Illinois with lower 30s across the Missouri Bootheel and western Kentucky.
Freezing mornings and chilly afternoons will remain through Friday, but a big warm up is expected this weekend.