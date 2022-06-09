First heat wave of the season arrives next week

WSIL -- A little cooler this morning in the wake of a cold front as temperatures and humidity have dropped.
A lot of sunshine Thursday and overall a pretty nice afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s.
The chance for rain returns Friday with at least scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Measurable rain will be on the light side with 0.10" or less for many.
The cooler air will stick around through Saturday, but the first heat wave of the season begins to move in Sunday.
Next week looks flat out HOT! Beginning Monday, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with the afternoon heat index running 100-105º. The two hottest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 90s possible.