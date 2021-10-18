Fall temperature rollercoaster this week

Grab the jackets and sweatshirts this morning, it's a chilly start with temperatures in a few spots even dipping into the upper 30s.
Patchy fog is possible, especially in rural, low-lying areas, through around 8 a.m.
Gorgeous fall weather Monday afternoon, sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s.
Temperatures continue to gradually climb into the mid 70s through Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.
That front brings a chance for a few showers Wednesday evening followed by another blast of much cooler air the second half of the week.