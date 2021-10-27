Dry Wednesday, but cold, rain Thursday & Friday

If you need to get grass mowed or gutters cleaned, Wednesday is the day to do it as a lot of cold, rainy weather is on the way.
Clouds will become thicker this afternoon, but temperatures still warm into the mid 60s. That slightly warmer air may be offset by the wind, which will be from the southeast with gusts up to around 20 miles per hour.
A strong, slow moving system will track from the Plains into the Lower Ohio Valley over the next two days. Rain will begin to move in from the west late tonight with several waves of showers and occasional rumbles of thunder Thursday and Friday.