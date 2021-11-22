Cold start to week, tracking rain for Thanksgiving

You may want to consider a scarf this morning as temperatures overnight have dipped back into the lower 30s, but when you factor in the wind, the wind chills are in the mid 20s.
A mix of sun and clouds are expected Monday, but winds from the northwest will keep temperatures well below seasonal averages. Highs will top in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday morning will make a run as one of the coldest mornings of the season so far with lows in the lower 20s.
As winds turn back out of the south, temperatures will begin to climb, with many in the upper 50s by Wednesday.
Travel could be impacted Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front brings widespread rain.