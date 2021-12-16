Cold front brings rain & cooler temperatures

The wind will begin to get a little lighter later this morning as a cold front moves through. Winds will then turn to the northwest and run around 10 miles per hour after lunch time.
This cold front will also bring widespread rain and falling temperatures through much of the morning.
By afternoon, rain begins to settle south into western Kentucky, and temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s.
More wet weather moves in Friday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some of the rain Friday night could be heavy with totals of around 1.5-2" expected across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.