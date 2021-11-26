Cold Friday, but trending warmer into the weekend

Bundle up with a scarf, hat, and gloves! It's a frigid morning as temperatures have dipped into the lower 20s and wind chills are running around 16º.
A lot of sunshine is expected Friday, but temperatures will be about 10º cooler than average for late November, with highs in the lower 40s.
Winds will turn to the south later this afternoon and become strong into Saturday. That will bring temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Saturday afternoon.
Another cold front arrives Sunday morning, bringing another brief cool down into Sunday.