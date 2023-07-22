Calm weekend - Isolated storms Sunday

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) --A very pleasant weekend is ahead. Partly cloudy sky, low humidity and less rain.
Tonight: Calm evening. Temperatures dipping back into the lower to mid 60's by early Sunday morning. Winds from the NW calm 5mph.
Sunday: Mornings lows into the lower to mid 60's with afternoon highs forecast to reach the mid upper 80's. Partly cloudy with an isolated chance of seeing pop-up showers and storms into the later afternoon. Another calm evening, perfect for outdoor events. Winds S 5-10mph.
Monday: Morning lows into the mid and upper 60's with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80's lower 90's. Partly cloudy and a few isolated chances of a few showers and storms will be possible into the later afternoon.
More rain will be back into the forecast as early as Tuesday, along with temperatures heating back up into the lower to mid 90's.
