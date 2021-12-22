Brief cool down Wednesday, but near record warmth by Christmas

A cold front has tracked through overnight, shifting winds back to the northwest and ushering in another brief cool down. Wind chills this morning are in the 20s.
A ton of sunshine will bring temperatures this afternoon into lower 40s.
Strong south winds will bring a BIG warm up later this week and into the weekend.
While a stray shower can't entirely be ruled out Friday, the big story will be near record warmth for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s both afternoons.