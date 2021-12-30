Break from rain, heavy rain returns for the weekend

WSIL -- Cloudy, but temperatures warming back above average by this afternoon with highs in the lower 50s.
2021 looks to go out like a lion. While most of the day on New Years Eve is likely to be dry, showers and storms are likely to spread in after sunset.
A few storms could be strong Friday evening with strong winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall. Flash flooding is possible in some areas, where storms could drop more than two inches of rainfall.
Showers and storms continue into Saturday ahead of a very strong cold front.
This cold front will drop sweeps through the region Saturday night, ushering in the coldest air of the season by Sunday morning. Wind chills are expected to drop to around 10 degrees.
Light snow showers are also possible Sunday, and a light dusting can't entirely be ruled out, especially in southern Illinois.