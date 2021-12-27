Big swings in temps & more wet weather for last week of 2021

Breezy but extremely warm & even a little muggy this morning.
Temperatures are in the mid 60s to start the day, but a cold front will result in falling temperatures this afternoon.
Monday's cold front goes through without any rain, but as the front comes back north as a warm front tonight, rain will become likely.
Tuesday is likely to be somewhat of a washout with rain along the lifting warm front and a few more showers & isolated t-storms during the afternoon as the cold front arrives during the afternoon.
More rain is expected Wednesday night and even more is expected by the end of the week.