Beautiful start to the week

WSIL -- You may get by with a light jacket or hoodie this morning, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
This afternoon is the "pick of the week". Sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the lower 60s.
Two systems will bring rain to our region this week. The first system arrives Tuesday.
A few showers are possible in the morning, but more widespread rain is expected by mid to late afternoon.
In addition to rain, winds will be very strong Tuesday afternoon and evening. South winds may gust over 40 miles per hour.
As the first system exits, there will be little to no cool down in its wake. Wednesday will feature temperatures running near records with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
System number two will arrive Wednesday night. There is still some uncertainty regarding the timing and the risk for severe storms.
A strong cold front will sweep across the region on Thursday, ushering in much colder air by the end of the week. By Friday, high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s.